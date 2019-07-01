JCI Nigeria unveils nominees for 2019 Outstanding Young Persons Award

By Henry Ojelu

Junior Chamber International, Nigeria, has unveiled top 30 nominees for the 2019 Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) of Nigeria for innovations and leadership skills in different fields of endeavour.

The unveiling which was made known by the President of JCI, Sen. Adetola Juyitan, revealed that the nominations went through three stages of scrutiny before it arrives at the top 30.

She said: “This top 30 went through assessment by the 2019 TOYP Organizing Committee. The first judging process was done by JCI Nigeria and the Organizing Committee and the second judging process was conducted by selected independent panel of judges while the results of the judges were verified by the official audit partner for the award.”

The JCI Nigeria President stated that the award seeks to recognise outstanding achievement of young Nigerians who are under 40 for their hard work and exemplary leadership in different areas of human endeavours ranging from science, human right, entrepreneurship and health.

On his part, the 2019 JCI TOYP Chairperson, Oluwatosin Ligali, revealed that the 2019 edition of the award received 1704 nominations, which is the second highest in the history of the awards.

Oluwatosin disclosed that the final top 10 would be determined by public voting, adding that the voting process is now open to members of the public via the organisation’s website: www.toyp.jci.ng. Voting is expected to run from June 25th to July 10th, 2019.

Since 1983, Junior Chamber International has recognized numerous young persons who have excelled in their chosen field of endeavours and created positive impact in their communities through the annual TOYP Awards

Notable personalities that have won the awards include Rt. (Hon.) Rotimi Amaechi, Richard Mofe Damijo, Ibukun Awosika, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, Gbenga Sesan, Kanu Nwankwo, Kafayat Shafau, Linda Ikeji, Japheth Omojuwa to mention a few.