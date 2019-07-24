‘James Bond’ movie star, David Hedison dies at 92

By Rotimi Agbana

American actor and ‘James Bond’ movie star, David Hedison has died at the age of 92, in Los Angeles. According to a family representative who confirmed his death, the legendary actor who portrayed CIA agent, Felix Leiter alongside Roger Moore in the 1973 action movie, ‘Live and Let Die’ and in 1989 with Timothy Dalton in ‘Licence to kill’, both 007 movie installments, passed away last Thursday, in the presence of his daughters Alexandra and Serena.

In an official statement yesterday, the deceased daughters stated that even in the mood of mourning, they are comforted by their late father’s memories.

“Even in our deep sadness, we are comforted by the memory of our wonderful father. He loved us all dearly and expressed that love every day. He was adored by so many, all of whom benefited from his warm and generous heart. Our dad brought joy and humour wherever he went and did so with great style.”

While paying tribute to the late actor, the official James Bond twitter account said; “We are very sorry to learn that David Hedison had passed away. David played Felix Leiter in ‘Live and let die’ (1973) opposite Sir Roger Moore. He returned to the role in 1989 with Timothy Dalton as James Bond, in Licence to kill. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

His family said the American actor entertained friends and family with his positive attitude and ‘wicked’ sense of humour. The film star began his acting career under the name Al Hedison, but by 1959, he took his middle name David after signing a contract with Twentieth Century Fox. He branched out into television during his career where he portrayed Captain Lee Crane in long-running sci-fi series Voyage To The Bottom Of The Sea. Hedison also played Spencer Harrison on the daytime series Another World.

VANGUARD