Jakande@90 : You truly made a difference in public service – LASU VC

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun has describe Alhaji Lateef Jakande, as a public servant who truly made a difference.

At a public lecture organized by the institution’s Faculty of Arts to celebrate Pa Jakande 90th birthday, tagged, ” Lateef Jakande: A Phenom of Administration in Lagos State,” that had the presence of the celebrant and his wife, including other dignitaries, Prof. Fagbohun, said that , “If we are asked today to mention one pillar behind the Lagos State University, all of us will be unanimous in mentioning Alh. Lateef Jakande, A. K. A Baba Kekere.

“In 1983, LKJ had the opportunity to cast a stone across the waters. He did that so well that all of us today are beneficiaries of that vision.

“The creation of LASU positively impacted the lives of many. Today, we all can eloquently attest to the fact that your strategy worked.

“From just three faculties, 55 Admin Staff and 37 Technical Staff, and 375 students admitted, the institution has grown into three major campuses, Ojo, Epe and Ikeja.

“Today, our institution is able to boast of 7 faculties, 4 Schools and 1 college. We are also able to boast of many Directorates.

“Every year now, we admit over 6500 students from just 375 students in our first year.

Continuing, thr VC said, “You are revered as an example of Public Administration.

“We at LASU count ourselves privilegded that we are able to celebrate with you today. We rejoice with you and your family.

“Happy birthday to a man who truly made a difference in public service. Your name will continue to resonate in the annals of our University.

He added that, ” The Governing Council has approved that the longest road in our university campus should immediately start bearing Alhaji Lateef Javanese road.” He said.

On his part, the Chairman Governing Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, represented by Hon. Sunny Ajose, in his speech reiterated that the Council has decided to name an infrastructure in the honour of the celebrant for his impact in setting up LASU.

His words, “Our world-class university was founded during the administration of Alh Lateef Jakande. It is therefore expedient that we celebrate his 90th birthday with a Lecture to be delivered by Prof. Hakeem Danmole.

“To immortalize this distinguished personality who has remained relevant in the scheme of things, the Council has decided to name an infrastructure in his name.”

For Prof. Hakeem Danmole, guest speaker at the event, said no administration in the state can equal the giant strides made by the first governor of Lagos State.

Many governments have ruled Lagos State. But no one has touched the lives of the downtrodden like Alhaji Lakande.

“Here is a man who used his life to served Lagos and Nigeria. The landmark achievements of Baba is yet to be equalled with any administration in the State.

” He was an Administrator per excellent, a state builder and a front line politician. ” Prof. Hakeem said.

For the Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof. Adeniyi Harrison, the Faculty was honouring Pa Jakande with a lecture for his foresight.

