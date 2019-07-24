iTel gives away N3.6 million in customer promo

By Prince Osuagwu

Mobile phone maker, iTel, has made three Nigerians instant millionaires with one winning a whopping N3.6 million in its Seasons of Winnings customer-centric promo.

The lucky winners are Oyebola Saheed,who won the grand prize of $10,000, Aigbogun Godwin and Abubakar Akibu, who received the sum of $2,000 and $1,000 respectively.

The mobile phone brand, had promised to reward its loyal customers with over $10,000 in a promo tagged: itel’s Season of Winnings.

The promo was basically a platform to enrich the lives of customers and help them get additional value when they purchase the brand’s smartphones, itel P33 and itel P33 Plus at any authorised retail store.

It also provided the brand with an opportunity to give back to customers and celebrate unwavering loyalty and love for the brand over the years.

Presenting the prizes, the company’s Marketing Communications Manager, West Africa, Oke Umurhohwo, said: “itel Mobile is committed to initiatives that positively change the lives of consumers. This is our way of expressing our sincere gratitude for their unmatched support for our growth. While ensuring we provide the ideal smartphone for everyone, we merge that with services and promotions to ensure our customers get a unique and robust experience all around. We hope that this campaign would transform their lives for the better.”

Expressing overwhelming joy at winning the grand prize, Saheed thanked itel Mobile for making him a millionaire overnight.

He said: “This is the biggest miracle in my life. I wasn’t expecting this at all. I was in a public bus when I got the call that I had won in the promo. I started shouting thank you Allah, and everyone was wondering what had happened. This money will change my life for the better because I’m always in debt every month. Now, I can live a comfortable life” he added.

He admonished other companies to emulate such kind gesture because a simple act of kindness can make a huge difference just like itel Mobile has created opportunity for him to join the millionaire league.

Vanguard