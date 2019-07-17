iSON emerges BPO company of the year at 2019 GITTA Awards

By Juliet Umeh

Customer Experience management company, iSON Xperiences, has emerged the BPO Company of the Year at the 2019 Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards, GITTA. The award was in recognition of iSON’s commitment to customer service, innovation, and excellence in Ghana’s ICT & Telecom industry.

iSON Xperiences which began operations in Ghana in 2015, has been dedicated to ensuring that its clients are provided with excellent services throughout Ghana and beyond. The award which comes in less than five years since the company began operations in Ghana acknowledges the company’s outstanding leadership, organisational performance, solution-based products and services, customer focus and innovation in Ghana’s ICT space.

Commenting on the awards, Global CEO, Mr. Pravin Kumar said: “We have made a huge impact since we started operations and we are still impacting businesses with our superior services.

Vanguard