IPOB’s proscription was legal, if you want Fulani’s to be proscribed, go to court – Lauretta Onochie

By Nwafor Sunday

With the declaration of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, aka (Shiites), a terrorist organization, many Nigerians tend to use it as a gimmick and logical argument to penetrate the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to proscribe the Fulani ethnic group, noting that they (Fulani’s) have done more harm in the country than the proscribed, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and Shiites.

Their position however, did not synchronize with the hypothetical submission of the social media aide to Mr. President, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, as she unequivocally asked those seeking for the proscription of the Fulani’s to go to court and file petition against the group.

Recall that the Fulani’s has been accused of perpetrating different crimes, ranking from; kidnapping, banditry, herdsmen activities and high-way-robbery. These allegations have since been denied by the group.

In view of the above allegations, some Nigerians have via their social media handle charged the federal government to proscribe the group.

But Onochie, well known for her defensive mechanism, systematically averred, “This is how to do it.

“You name an organisation (Islamic Movement of Nigeria NOT Shiites) terrorising the people. “Then you go to court. “Court declares them terrorists.

“Those who have been calling on Nigeria to declare the Fulani Ethnic group a terrorist tribe, should head to the court”.

On IPOB’s part she said, “IPOB was legally and duly proscribed and declared a terrorist Organisation. This is the reason why they now operate under the auspices of PDP youth wing, Islamic Movement of Nigeria and support all evil wherever.”

