IPOB urges security agencies to emulate American, Canadian police

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, urged security agencies in Nigeria to emulate the American and Canadian police in crowd control and provision of security, as demonstrated during its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s visit to United States of America and Canada.

IPOB also thanked its family members and supporters for their reception during Kanu’s town hall meetings and lectures.

It also thanked Biafran veterans that made it to Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas; Chicago and New York City(USA) and Toronto, Canada, including various socio-cultural organisations, affiliate organisations that contributed immensely to ensuring the success of the tours.

IPOB, in a statement, by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said its leader’s next port of call is Switzerland, then France, Japan and Australia, where he will rally and sensitise Biafrans and host government on the need for everybody, group and association to join IPOB in the final push towards Biafra liberation.

It read in part: “We owe a debt of gratitude to the USA and Canadian police that safeguarded the venue of our meetings and provided close quarter protection to our leader at every public appearance, and urge Nigerian security agents to emulate them in crowd control and providing security at venues of events.”