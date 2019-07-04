INYC seeks ministerial slot for Itsekiri

Coongratulates Ovie Omo-Agege over appointment as Deputy Senate President

While congratulating Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over his emergence as the Deputy Senate President, The Itsekiri National Youths Council, INYC, has made a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a person of Itsekiri extraction and from Delta South Senatorial District as the as a federal minister in its cabinet, saying the immediate past ministerial slot allocated to Delta State was occupied by Delta North Senatorial District.

Commending critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s political space for ensuring equitable distribution of major political offices amongst all interest groups in the country by the choice of Omo-Agege, the group said in a ststement: ‘’The development (the selection of Omo-Agege) will go a long way in strengthening the growth and development of our nascent democracy as the equitable distribution of major offices among all interests groups in the country will engender confidence in the people over Nigeria’s democracy.”

In seeking the next ministerial slot from Delta State for the Itsekiri, it said: To replicate such fairness in our local polity in Delta State, the coast is now very clear for either Delta North senatorial district or Delta South senatorial district to produce the next ministerial slot for Delta State.

‘’But since it was Delta North Senatorial District that produced the immediate past ministerial slot allocated to Delta State in the first four years of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration that just winded down, it is only natural and fair for Delta’s next ministerial to come from Delta South senatorial district.

‘’Also, considering the fact that Itsekiri are the highest producer of crude oil and gas in Delta State and the second largest in the entire country and with our superlative credentials as the ethnic nationality that produced over 35 percent of the total votes secured by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, the Itsekiri National Youths Council is therefore demanding that for equity, fairness and justice, President Muhammadu Buhari should pick his next minister from Delta from the Itsekiri ethnic nationality.”