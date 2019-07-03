Investigate properly before arresting musicians — Singer, Latoya tells EFCC

Rotimi Agbana

Though fast rising Afro-beat musician, Lateef Adeyemi Adedapo, a.k.a, Latoya, takes education very seriously and plans to sponsor kids to school in the nearest future, after spending quality number of years in bagging a degree in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, from the University of Lagos, he dumped the idea of securing a lucrative white collar job for the music-making craft.

Speaking on his decision to do music as a career in a chat with E-Daily, he said; “I didn’t start music at a young age like most people did, I started just a few months ago but what really inspired me was the people around me, my TMR family, they kept pushing me that I could do it and now I do this for them.”

The singer, who is currently promoting his latest project titled ‘Desire’, also noted that contrary to public belief that Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel and Mayorkun are the kings of new school music in Nigeria, he is.

“No, I don’t agree with crowning Burna Boy, Mayorkun, and Kizz Daniel as kings of new school music in Nigeria because I’m king. If you can get up on your feet and move to it. Then its good music”, he said.

Sharing his thought on how the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operate, he had a few words of advice for the anti-graft agency.

“With much power comes great responsibility. I believe the EFCC are just doing their job but if you have no probable cause to detain a suspect then that’s where the line should be drawn. Because a person lives a questionable lifestyle doesn’t make him a criminal. Investigate and get your facts right before placing an arrest or ruining a person’s image”, he said.

However, he said,

“I believe this is an issue of choice. We all have free will to either use something positively or negatively. Music has nothing to do with the corruption of youths, if anything it’s what brings people together.”