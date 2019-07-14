Investigate fire outbreak in Amaigbo market, SEAMATA urges Enugu govt

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – South East Amalgamated Market Traders Association, SEAMATA, has urged Enugu State Government to set-up investigative panel over fire incident in Amaigbo Market, Enugu North local government area in Enugu state.

It would be recalled that an early morning fire on Friday at Amaigbo Market in Obiagu axis of Enugu destroyed goods worth millions of naira, while the incident directly affected 68 traders which have received N100,000 each to start up business from Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Chief Gozie Akudolu, President General of SEAMATA, which is theumbrella body of all traders in South-East, made the appeal in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Enugu.

Akudolu said that the association was appealing to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as a matter of urgency to set-up an investigative panel to establish the remote and immediate cause of the fire incident.

According to him, this will help to prevent a repeat of such incidence in Amaigbo market and indeed, any other market in the state and South-East in general.

“SEAMATA received with shock, the unpalatable news of the fire incident that gutted the Amaigbo market in Obiagu in Enugu North Local Government of Enugu State.

“The incident which had thrown the victims, our fellow traders, into untold hardship even at this very difficult time is not only lamentable but also regrettable.

“The traders across the states in the South-East most sincerely

sympathize with the Enugu State traders, the Government and people of Enugu State, the traders in Amaigbo market and the victims of this unfortunate disaster,’’ he said.

The market leader, however, appreciate Gov. Ugwuanyi for promptly visiting the scene to see things for himself and assess the extent of damage.

“The Association most respectfully and sincerely wish to commend and appreciate His Excellency, Gov. Ugwuanyi, for his prompt financial assistance to the victims.

“This financial assistance is not only timely but also a source of succour that helped in no small measure in preventing unpleasant consequences.

“SEAMATA also call on the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, the good people of Enugu State and all donor agencies to financially assist the victims of this unfortunate disaster to pick their lives once again.

“Our earnest prayer is that God shall abundantly replenish your source as you answer this urgent and emergency call,’’ he said.

Akudolu finally appealed to traders in all markets in the South-East to be extra careful in handling combustible materials in markets, adding that security operatives in all markets to be extra vigilant to nip such dangers in the bud.

It would be also recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi, after visiting the market shortly after the fire incident, directed the Chairman of Enugu North council area to take the inventory of the loss caused by the fire.

He also asked the chairman to ascertain the cost of reconstructing the market and forward the same to his office.

He promised to support the victims with N100,000 each to enable them to return to their businesses.

“We are here to help and console you. The chairman of the council has been directed to evaluate the cost of rebuilding the stalls and report back to us,’’ the governor said.