Invest in Abia, enjoy tax waivers – Ude Oko Chukwu

Abia State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, has called on citizens and entrepreneurs to invest in the state and enjoy tax waivers for a minimum of five years.

Sir Oko Chukwu who made the call at Afaraukwu Umuahia during the opening of a mini residential estate built by a Lagos based security consultant, Chief Nzeribe Okegbue, informed that the waivers are to encourage Abians and others to contribute to the development of the state.

According to him, “There is no better state to invest in as our state is currently rated among the top three safest in Nigeria and the administration led by Dr Okezie Ikpeazu is ready to support you and others to ensure good returns on your investment. We are committed to the industrialization of the state and will continue to provide support to investors as well as provide necessary infrastructure to ensure that you reap good returns on your investment within a peaceful atmosphere.”

He applauded the decision of Chief Okegbue to think home and assured him of the willingness of the Government to provide enabling environment for him to further expand his investment in the housing sector which he described as crucial to the plans of the government to provide affordable housing to residents and visitors to the state through partnership with the private sector.

In his address, Chief Nzeribe who is the Managing Director of Lagos based Combatants Guards Ltd, expressed appreciation to the government for encouraging him to invest in his home state and assured that he is ready to expand his investment in the state as well as make available his expertise to support manpower development in the state. He applauded the efforts of Governor Ikpeazu’s administration to positively change the Abia narrative and promised that he will invite his friends to also come to the state to invest.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Ndidi Okereke, described Abians as the most intelligent and hardworking people in Africa and called for citizens support to the investment drive of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu administration. According to him, if Abians living outside the state decide to bring their investments home the state will certainly become the most industrialized in Africa.

The opening ceremony was witnessed by top government officials, including the State Commissioner For Information. Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Director General of Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State, Sir Uchenna Dike, former Commissioners including Chief Mascot Obike, traditional rulers and others.