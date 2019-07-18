By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Thursday said it “has upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin Gari “A” Ward, Sokoto North Local Government, and the Party’s Sokoto State Executive Committee on the Party’s National Vice Chairman (North West), Inuwa Abdulkadir over anti-party activities”.

The party organs in Sokoto State had in November last year expelled Abdulkadir and reportedly passed on their recommendation to the NWC for ratification.

“The decision to uphold the actions of the Sokoto APC organs was taken at a meeting of the NWC held at the Party’s National Secretariat on Thursday”, the NWC said in a statement by party spokesman, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

According to the NWC, Abdulkadir failed to utilize the opportunity to defend himself before the disciplinary committee it set up to look into the various petitions received against certain members of our party.

“Following the suspension of Abdulkadir, the NWC will subsequently forward the decision of the Sokoto State organs to the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for further actions”, the NWC stated.

The APC in Sokoto State had in November announced the “expulsion” of Mr Abdulkadir, an ex-Minister for alleged anti-party activities.

His expulsion followed a written complaint from a member of the party in his Magajin Gari Á’ward, Naibi Abubakar, to the ward chairman of the party accusing Mr Abdulkadir of “continuous absence from party activities and meetings.”

Mr Abubakar who identified himself as a bonafide member of the APC with registration number SOK/SON/04006510 said since his election as the national vice chairman of the party, Mr Abdulkadir “did not convene any zonal meeting of the APC in order to assess the fortunes of the party following defections to PDP of many party chieftains and members from the zone.”

“Inuwa Abdulkadir ridiculed the Sokoto state chapter of the APC by not sitting among other delegates from Sokoto State at the special convention of the APC where President Muhammadu Buhari was affirmed as the candidate of the APC for 2019 Presidential election,“ the petitioner had alleged.

He was said to have also disparaged the immediate past deputy governor of the state by not recognizing him as the leader of the party in Sokoto and that former governor and serving senator, Aliyu Wamakko, is not one of the leaders of the party in the state.

Mr Abubakar also said since the defection of Governor Tambuwal to the PDP, Mr Abdulkadir “has not made any public statement to renounce his allegiance to the governor”, adding that Mr Abdulkadir had in fact “told APC members and supporters that Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is the only political leader in Sokoto state.”

The petitioner said Mr Abdulkadir is still maintaining his allegiance to Mr Tambuwal and by extension the PDP, because he has failed to resign as the Chairman Governing Council of Sokoto State University, a position given to him by Mr Tambuwal.

“I, therefore, call on the ward executive to consider my complaint and take appropriate action against Inuwa Abdulkadir,” Mr Abubakar had demanded.

Mr Abdulkadir had at the time denounced the allegations, saying the petitioner was only doing a hatchet job.

VANGUARD