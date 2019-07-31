Internet fraudster attempts to flush ‘exhibit’ in toilet

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—ATTEMPTS by a suspected internet fraudster to conceal incriminating evidence by flushing his phone into septic tank were frustrated by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from Ibadan zonal office, yesterday.

The 20-year-old suspect, whose name was given as Fisayo Falade, was among 15 young men arrested in Ibadan, for internet-related crimes.

He made the attempt when the Commission’s operatives conducted a raid on two locations in the ancient city.

Ten of the suspects were arrested at Akatanpa Powerline, while five others were nabbed at Kushenla area of the Oyo State capital.

The suspects, with their ages ranging between 20 and 28 years, were allegedly using fake names and identities to perpetrate fraud and dispossessing their unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned money.

Their alleged involvement in internet-related frauds were reported to the commission by members of their neighbourhood, who noticed their expensive lifestyle and without any known source of income as undergraduates.

Items the commission said it recovered from them include two exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones and several documents.

Vanguard