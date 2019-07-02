Insurance sector ripe for new recapitalization exercise — IICC

By Rosemary Onuoha

The President of the Insurance Industry Consultative Council, IICC, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, has said that the insurance industry is ripe for a new recapitalization exercise as the present capital level has been weakened by increasing exchange rate since the last exercise in 2007.

Efekoha, who stated this at the 2019 IICC Retreat in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, applauded the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, for setting the pace in calling for a recapitalization exercise and assured that operators will not go against the regulator.

He stated: “The wind of recapitalization is blowing. The truth of the matter is that the exchange rate that applied in 2005/2007 is not the same in 2019. Secondly, if the exchange rate has changed, our ability to retain businesses has weakened. Therefore, should we enhance it? Yes, I think we should enhance it.

“With the wind of recapitalization blowing, Ghana insurance sector and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have announced a new recapitalization exercise. I think the insurance regulator (NAICOM) should be commended for setting the pace.

“I can assure you that the operators will not go against our regulator because the consequence of that is grievous. However, there is a limit at which operators can control other stakeholders like the shareholders and investors. We cannot stop them from speaking their minds, but whatever they have said does not represent the operators’/managers’ decision.”

In the same vein, President of the Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN), Alhaji Femi Hassan, said, “We at ILAN want this recapitalization to take place. We are eagerly waiting for it to take place, because it will enable the operators to put some structures in place that will help to grow the industry.”