Insecurity: Yoruba youths berate Obasanjo, fault call for sack of Service Chiefs

A non-governmental youth group, the National Committee of Yoruba Youth, (NCYY), has described as uncharitable comments made by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his latest insidious open letter to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of the nation’s security, stating that his assessment on the war against Boko Haram is spurious.

This is just as the group faulted calls by some sponsored Civil Society Groups for the removal of our Nation Service Chiefs.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, NCYY president, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, said insecurity has been largely tamed in the Northeast and northwest region due to the efforts of the Military, especially the Nigerian Army under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai.

Noting that apart from some isolated and desperate insecurity in some areas, the Yoruba group said most of the cries of insecurity and calls to throw away the baby with the bathwater by some groups and self serving individuals are largely unpatriotic and political.

The NCYY stated that Obasanjo’s allusion to a statement credited to General Tukur Buratai on the motivation and more commitment of his gallant roops has since been clarified by the Army Chief, adding that the military under the current dispensation has performed beyond all expectations, despite the activities of agent provocateurs and highly partisan characters with their foreign collaborators.

The group said it viewed Obasanjo’s highly partisan position as a clear attempt at politicising an otherwise unfortunate situation, which ordinarily should attract concerns and sympathy for the entire Armed Forces and other security agencies in the country.

Oladimeji said: “Some five years ago, the nation’s security was in a dire situation. We regularly lose soldiers and officers because the military hierarchy then was clueless on the way forward. They only feed fat on the insurgency war while the country was bleeding to the point of death.

“But the appointment of General Buratai by President Buhari in 2015, changed the security landscape of the country by hitting the ground running with innovative policies and ideas which have effectively paid off today.

“We are really dismayed over the inability of Obasanjo, some other tribal warlords and religious fundamentalist to acknowledge the efforts and landmark achievements that have been made by the Nigerian military, especially the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army in the fight against insurgency, terrorism and other form of banditry across the nation, over the past few months.”

On the statement credited to some faceless and obviously sponsored civil society groups calling for the removal of our Nation’s Service Chiefs, the NCYY described the call as a serious attempt at demoralising the nation’s armed forces and its leadership who are currently engaged in tackling series of insurgencies and internal security challenges, adding that, “the call is politically motivated, by some self-serving politicians and their sympathisers”

While urging President Buhari to ignore these self-serving calls, the group advised the federal government to improve its financial obligations to the nation’s Armed Forces in other to improve their capacity towards effectively tackling the unfortunate crisis being witnessed in some parts of the country.

