Insecurity: Whoever suggested confab’s not a democrat — Presidency

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Presidency has berated those calling for a Sovereign National Conference, SNC, as a solution to the lingering insecurity ravaging the nation.

Speaking in a monitored telecast program last night in Lagos, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, maintained that the President Muhamadu Buhari was open to suggestions on how to move the nation forward.

“For somebody to sit in his sitting room to say we are doing nothing is rubbish. President Buhari is open to ideas, suggestions are welcome.

“We have a National Assembly. For someone to sit in the comfort of his home to call for a national conference, shows the person is not a democrat.”

Also read:

While responding on why the President is not obeying court orders on the release of Shiites’ leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the presidential spokesman said: “We are open to dialogue and the Shiites need to change and decide what is good for them. They should not push the government to the wall. They should think otherwise.”

On ministerial appointments, Garba Shehu further urged Nigerians to be patient, saying “President Buhari is the head of the executive arm of the government. As long as the President is running the country well, there is a need to give him all the supports he needs.”

vanguard