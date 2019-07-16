Insecurity: We’ll give special budgetary attention to Zamfara — Gbaja

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured Zamfara State government and the people of the state of special budgetary attention to the three senatorial districts to help tackle insecurity.

The speaker made the promise during his visit to the state where he met with the warring factions of herdsmen in Government House, Gusau, yesterday as part of his efforts to reconcile them.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said the speaker expressed happiness for being part of the historic reconciliation between the factions whose activities had held the state to ransom for about 16 years.

According to the statement, “from what I understand, what the Federal Government needs to do is to develop these areas; some of these issues are borne out of poverty and frustration.

“I can assure you that the Federal Government, at least as far as the National Assembly is concerned, when it comes to budgeting for your 14 local governments, every senatorial district will be empowered as far as schools and skills acquisition centres are concerned, for our people to learn and acquire skills and be empowered to go out and get the daily bread to take care of their families.

“It is for us to develop your three senatorial districts together with your state government. You have capable hands from the National Assembly already. You have members that are from Zamfara who are representing you; they have already brought up the issues on the floor and when it comes to time for budgeting, which is very soon, I’m sure you will see that Zamfara will be well represented.”

On his part, Governor Bello Matawalle thanked the speaker for visiting Zamfara to assess the situation on ground and find lasting solutions to the issues that led to the escalation of insecurity in the state.

He said the state government had taken drastic actions on the issue of insecurity, which have yielded positive results so far, noting that Zamfara State government had accepted the suspended Ruga policy of the Federal Government and that arrangements had been concluded to set up three Ruga settlements in the three senatorial districts of the state.

While calling on the Speaker to ensure the release of the N10 billion approved for rehabilitation and resettlement in Zamfara State under the 2019 budget, the governor also appealed to the 9th National Assembly to come up with the Northwest Development Commission as done for South-South and North-East.

Vanguard