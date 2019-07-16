Insecurity: Stop grandstanding, act on Obasanjo’s letter, Frank fires Buhari

…Says ex-President’s letter shows patriotism

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has described the recent open letter by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to General Muhammadu Buhari as more of solution than criticism and urged him to act on it without delay.

Frank said the APC’s administration seems to have exhusted ideas on how to end the multidimensional security challenges facing the nation, “hence Obasanjo’s latest letter is light in a dark tunnel.”

Obasanjo had made public another letter on Monday, making some suggestions on how to tackle the security menace in the country.

But reacting to the development, Frank said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the former President (OBJ) should be commended for his courage and patriotism.

He, however called on other former Heads of State like Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, Gen. Yakubu Gowon and other prominent leaders to speak out now by making suggestions on how the insecurity can be surmounted.

While endorsing the letter, Frank recalled that Buhari has been very critical of the OBJ’s administration when the later was president.

Frank said: “I have read the latest letter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Truly, OBJ is a courageous nationalist. His current intervention is also historic, kudos to him.

“I hope the APC’s government and its motley lackeys will not start counting OBJ’s sins instead of acting promptly on his suggestions? Definitely, history will not forget OBJ for once again speaking out boldly at this most challenging moment in the country.”

Frank insisted that despite the obvious state of insecurity across the country, leading to the killing of several innocent Nigerians, “It is shameful that the Chief of Army staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai could still tell the world that insecurity has been tamed across the country by the Nigerian Army.

“Buratai and the APC’s leaders who are doing everything possible to be politically correct despite the obvious should know that the state of insecurity does not recognise a political party, tribe, religion or region. That is why all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace.”

Letter to Buhari: Obasanjo predicts four imminent calamities

Frank said that Buratai must be tried for deceiving Nigerians, recalling how the same Chief of Army Staff recently revealed that the morale of his men was low, “how come the same military men have suddenly defeated Boko Haram and ended the insecurity in the country?

“Buratai is deploying propaganda and fake news to sustain his incompetence and his job at the expense of Nigerians who are being killed daily even more at the home state of Gen. Buhari in Katsina.”

While calling on other leaders at all levels to speak out, Frank said keeping quiet in the face of injustice amounts to wickedness.

VANGUARD