Insecurity: Southern youths vow to defend people against herdsmen

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders of Southern Nigeria have vowed to defend themselves from the herdsmen allegedly causing insecurity in the Southern part of the country.

The youth leaders from Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Ondo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Edo, at the meeting in Awka considered issues regarding security threats in Southern Nigeria in particular and Nigeria at large and expressed dismay over the porous and deteriorating security situation in the country.

According to the coalition, the Southern youths have the capacity within and outside the country to protect and defend the people of Southern Nigeria.

President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide, Ambassador Arthur Obiora, who read the communiqué issued after the meeting, said that after reviewing the activities of the Fulani herdsmen in the country, especially in Southern Nigeria, they found out that it was a deliberate political plot on the part of the Fulani hegemony to establish domination across the country.

Obiorah said: “The proposed establishment of RUGA settlement is ill-motivated. The establishment of Fulani Vigilante Group across the country as in the case in Ondo State was also reviewed and as a matter of fact, the coalition traced the killing of the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Afenifere leader to the unabated and untrammeled activities of the Fulani Herdsmen.

“We reject the establishment of RUGA settlement across the existing states in Southern Nigeria and call on our people to resist same. We condemn vehemently the unguarded and provocative statement from the leadership of the Coalition of Northern Youths with respect to the temporary suspension of the RUGA settlement in the country.

“We also reject out rightly Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Vigilante Group in Ondo State and other parts of the Southern Nigeria, which we consider as illegal and a clandestine move by the Jihadist’ exponents to establish Fulani Emirates or political hegemony across the nation.

“We call on the Federal government to launch investigation into the killing of Afenifere leader’s late daughter, Mrs. Olakunrin with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

“We call on the Federal Government to arrest and prosecute the leadership of the Coalition of Northern Youths who made the unguarded and inciting statement.”

The meeting also called on the Federal Government to immediately convoke a National Security Summit as a matter of urgent national importance to address issues threatening the national unity and very existence of our dear nation, Nigeria.

Vanguard