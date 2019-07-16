Insecurity: Okogie cautions Buhari against plunging Nigeria into war

By Sam Eyoboka

CATHOLIC Archbishop Emeritus of Lagos Metropolitan See, Anthony Cardinal Okogie, who last year asked President Muhammadu Buhari to renounce the presidential seat because he failed to secure the lives and property of Nigerians, yesterday cautioned Buhari against plunging the nation into another civil war.

Reacting in a telephone interview to the recent killing of daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti and several other violent crimes across the nation, Okogie lamented the inability of the president to stop the killings perpetrated by militant herdsmen.

He said: “If the purpose of contesting the recent election is to lord over every Nigerian, the president needs to be reminded that God is for us all. The Muslims call God Allah, Christians call God God. You cannot fight against God, and you cannot fight for God, otherwise He is not God.

“What is happening in this nation now, I hope and pray that this man will not plunge the nation into another civil war. Remember what happened during the first civil war…ahead of the event….Odumegwu Ojukwu and a few others were shouting secession, secession. What was the outcome?

“You know I was there as a chaplain in Third Marine Commando with the Black Scorpion, Gen. Benjamin Adekunle of blessed memory. When Adekunle died, how was he buried? How was he treated? What did the nation do for him? See how we treat our heroes.’’

On the recent killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunri, Okogie offered a heartfelt condolences to the 94-year-old father, wishing the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Okogie, who noted that the nation was gradually and steadily gravitating towards anarchy, added: “Look at the innocent 14-year-old Leah Sharibu who is still in the captivity of Boko Haram 17 months after her fellow students were released to their parents just because she refused to renounce her Christian faith and embrace the Islamic faith.

‘’Is it by force that people are converted? In the Quran, they read and preach that conversion is not by compulsion.’’

Vanguard