Insecurity: Nigeria loses $14bn annually to farmers-herders’ clashes – FAYEMI

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

abuja—GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, yesterday, lamented that Nigeria loses $14 billion annually to farmer-herder clashes, saying it may affect the country’s ability to guarantee food security for the people.

He said: “Nigeria loses $14 billion annually to farmer-herder clashes, a development that may also have devastating effects on the country’s ability to guarantee food security for the people.”

He also hinted that the rate at which farmer-herders conflicts worsen in recent times requires a decisive action by the government to unpack what has become a major threat to peaceful co-existence and food security in the country.

Fayemi said this at the National Institute for Security Studies, NISS, Executive Management Course in Abuja, while delivering a paper titled Farmer-Herder Conflicts in Nigeria: Implications for National Security.

The governor said: “As political and policymakers, we must be humble enough to admit that the messaging around the farmer-herder crisis, in terms of being mindful of sensitivities and the use of polarizing terminologies and concepts leaves room for improvement.

“From the evolution of the discourse on major issues such as the anti-grazing laws which have been passed into law in Ekiti, Benue and Taraba states, to colonies, the Ruga settlement phenomenon, the ranching options, we have not done enough to properly manage the various narratives or interpretations that emerged from this problem.

“Had government at all levels accorded due priority to the right messaging and perceptions in these sensitive issues, the often useful ideas proposed to resolve the problems would not have been subjected to blatant misinterpretation and politicization.”

While emphasising that the farmer-herder conflict has become a threat to sub-regional and continental peace and stability, Fayemi, said a similar problem is prevalent in some West African countries, leading to the adoption of a Regional Transhumance Policy as far back as 1998.

He also cautioned against demonising one ethnic group by the others, saying that such could lead to socio-cultural implications, including increasing distrust among the ethnic groups.

Fayemi said: “Transhumance across our national borders is an inevitable occurrence and has been in place even before the adoption of the 1978 ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and Goods.”

Vanguard