By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Niger Delta Youth Council, NDYC, the umbrella body of youth organizations in the oil-producing regions of the country has called on Nigerians to support government’s efforts towards curtailing the insecurity challenges in the land.

The group which stated this Wednesday in a press release issued in Abuja commended the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against insecurity and the social intervention schemes.

In a statement signed by NYCN national coordinator, Comrade Jator Abido, the group said having done a critical assessment of government’s effort, “there is no doubting the fact that this government has waged a sustained campaign against the Boko Haram insurgents, who have been significantly curtailed.”

The statement read: “There is no doubt that the security challenges we face today serve as springboard for new problems such as the large number of internally displaced persons, IDPs. It is a known fact that prior to this time, the IDPs were less catered for. This ugly trend is being reversed with the quantum of attention the government is according matters concerning the IDPs.

“It is therefore on the heels of this that we want to convey our sincere appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his fatherly care to orphanages and lDPs with provision of relief materials through the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali who set up a committee headed by Comptroller Yakubu Salihu.

“We are delighted with the fact that the Committee has assiduously worked to ensure fairness and equity of the exercise throughout Nigeria thus bringing succour the way of this hitherto neglected class.”

It called on government to deal decisively with purveyors of insecurity to serve as deterrent to other criminal elements in the society.

On the way out of the current tension caused by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, popularly known as Shiites, the group urged the federal government to closely monitor the situation even as it called for caution, lest they morph into another Boko Haram sect.

Vanguard