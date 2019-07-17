Insecurity: Listen to Obasanjo, other Nigerians now, Clark tells Buhari

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday, threw his weight behind the call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that President Muhammadu Buhari should urgently convene a national discourse to address the worsening security situation in the country.

Speaking with Vanguard in Abuja, Chief Clark, who noted that President Buhari must listen to all Nigerians from all parts of the country, urging the president to bear in mind that he is the President of all Nigerians from all parts of the country and not a part or section of the country.

He said: “I commend Obasanjo for his courage, for whoever loves Nigeria as a country must speak out, we must look at the message and not the massager. Even though I had disagreements with him sometimes, Obasanjo had spoken as an elder statesman and a former Head of State.

“His letter is commendable as it touches on what everyone is saying. Buhari should act on Obasanjo’s letter and call a meeting of national security conference that will discuss the security situation in the country. Nigerian Army alone cannot bring about peace to the country, the army has tried its best.

“I am also appealing to other former leaders and rulers of this country to speak out on the security of this country for we do not have another country. Imagine a District Head in Daura, President Buhari’s town, who was in captivity for three months.

“Obasanjo’s letter should be acted upon immediately. Security is security, whether Miyetti Allah, kidnapping or banditry. The killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on Friday, on Akure -Ore Road in Ondo State is a big blow, it makes one ask where is Nigeria heading to and where are we going from here?”

