Insecurity: Katsina, others considering dialogue, amnesty to bandits – Gov. Masari 

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has, on Thursday, said he is working with other state governors in the Northwest zone, affected by wanton killings and insecurity perpetrated by armed bandits, to consider dialogue and amnesty to bandits for peace to reign in the region.

Governor Masari stated this while briefing newsmen in Katsina on the outcome of the state’s extended Security Council meeting which lasted for over five hours at the government house.

Masari said only a collective, united and common approach to the issue of dialogue and amnesty in the North West zone could help address and end the menace in the zone.

According to him, “Part of what we discussed in the meeting is the effect of what is going on in Zamfara State. And how it affects Katsina State because, right now, Zamfara is in the process of making what they call dialogue which we did some years ago. We started it in Katsina but we realised that for it to be successful, it has to be done in Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Kaduna states.

“So, without collective approach to the issue of amnesty in the North West, I don’t think it would work because, we are in a better position to say it because, we have previous experience.

“We are working with other state governors to make sure that we have a united and common approach to the issue of dialogue and amnesty so that peace will reign in the forest area in our states,” Governor Masari said.

Vanguard