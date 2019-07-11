By Shina Abubakar

Zamfara Insecurity —THE Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, has expressed worry over the influx of displaced miners from Zamfara State into his domain, urging the state government to ban mining activities in the state.

He said the influx of unwanted visitors to Ijesaland under the guise of mining is becoming a problem for the populace.

The monarch, who led obas, chiefs and political leaders in his domain on a visit to the governor to congratulate him on his victory at the Supreme Court, pleaded with the governor to critically look into the issue of mining in his domain.

He said: “It is hoped that you will assist us to rid Ijesaland of the unwanted visitors in the guise of gold miners whose influx into Ijesaland has been giving Ijesas great panic and embarrassment. We want the governor and your government to put a ban on gold mining indefinitely.

“Ijesaland hosts the major mining sites in the state where many of the displaced miners from Zamfara State are now operating.”

In his response, Governor Oyetola said: “The issue of illegal mining has reached the front burner and it is time to nip the ugly incidents in the bud.

“We are working assiduously to keep our state safe and to rescue our land from being damaged by illegal miners.

“There is no doubt in the fact that the perpetrators are destroying our land which could have been used for farming.

“We are working so hard to come up with a law that will be regulating mining activities in the state. This will further attest to our commitment to the welfare of our people.

“We understand the danger posed by this act and we are assuring our people of prompt action.”