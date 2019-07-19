Insecurity: Create jobs for N-Delta youths, Jomason boss urges FG

By Evelyn Usman

Failure to create jobs for youths in Niger Delta has been blamed for high rate of insecurity in the region, with a call on the Federal Government to address the issue.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Jomason Resources Limited, an oil servicing company in Niger Delta region, Mr Ogbiya Martins, made the assertion, when he received an award as the Best Philanthropist of the year 2019, by the West Africa Media Community Award, WAMCA, in Lagos.

He frowned at the idea of awarding contracts to only those outside the region, when most youths in the region could handle such jobs

He said: “Restiveness in Niger Delta is as a result of no work to do and the impoverished state of the indigenes. Instead of awarding contracts to only those in Abuja, government should give such jobs also to people in Niger Delta so that they can earn a living.”

He noted that as part of measures to contribute its quota in the region, his company embarked on a scholarship project, as well as in-house training and post graduate training in the region.

He said: “So far, over 1000 youths from the region had benefitted from the gesture and the aim, among other things, is to give them a sense of value.

“Cash loans were given to indigenes in the area to run trades of their choices and to acquire tools for the skills they were trained on.”

