Indomie search team hits field for 2019 potential heroes

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The search teams for the 2019 Indomie Independence Day Award (IIDA) for Heroes of Nigeria, an annual corporate social responsibility initiative of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, have hit various locations across the country to receive entries for the next Indomie heroes.

The brand has also made story submission easier for members of the general public with the introduction of a dedicated WhatsApp line for members of the public to share heroic stories in their neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, two independent research agencies, Mark Analytics & Research Services Limited and BanahGrace Research Agency have been deployed to thoroughly comb the country and seek the young heroes out for recognition.

Speaking on this development, the Managing Partner/Principal Consultant, Mark Analytics & Research Services Limited, Mr. Magnus Adiele and Managing Director, BanahGrace Research Agency, Ms. Abiola Olaonipekun, assured that all stories would be thoroughly verified.

In a statement, the Group Public Relations and Events Manager for Dufil Prima Foods, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju, said the search process, targeted at identifying and rewarding Nigerian children aged 15 years and below for unique acts of heroism, is expected to gather true experiences from designated locations about children, who have at one time or the other performed exceptional acts of bravery.

He added that the search exercise which kicked-off last month, is taking place in 12 locations, which are Lagos, Osun, Ekiti, Kano, Katstina, Jos, Abuja, Kwara, Cross River, Delta, Enugu and Imo. He said the exercise would last for eight weeks ending July, 12 2019.