In Akwa Ibom, pupils still sit on floor to learn

By Chioma Onuegbu

UYO—NEWLY-installed 36th President of Rotary Club of Uyo, District 9142 in Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Idongesit Domingo-Inyang, has decried the situation where pupils still sit on the floor of their classroom to learn in the state.

A resident of the community, simply identified as Mr. Ifiok told NDV that the poor condition of the school had forced many parents in the community to withdraw their children from the school to nearby Use Offot Primary School.

However, stepping in, Domino-Inyang, a Paul Harris Fellow, embarked on fund-raising ceremony to provide writing desks and seats in Primary School, Nsukara Offot, Uyo Local Government Area of the state.

She explained that the club decided to embark on the N1.5 million project designed to lift the pupils from floor to desk in order to preserve human dignity, but that it requires a total of N12.550 million to execute its community service projects for the Rotary year.

Her words: “I urge you to help us connect the world through friendship and humanitarian service by donating generously. We will apply your kind donations to the following life touching project to create lasting impact and transform our communities:

”Building of toilets, reticulation of borehole in selected secondary schools, installation of sick bay and medical equipment in selected secondary schools in the state. We intend to build toilets for Government Technical College, Ewet, because we noticed that the school, with a large population, has no good toilet facility.

“With your support, we will be preventing diseases by providing medical equipment and consumables, reticulation of borehole and perimeter fencing in a selected primary health centre.”

Rotarian Domingo-Inyang added that “as the newly-installed President of Rotary Club of Uyo, I thank you for your goodwill donations and for your future donations. I know I can count on your financial and technical support today and within the Rotary year. With you on my side we will be able to achieve this effectively.”

Other areas of focus she listed include empowerment of 10 indigent, but productive widows, training of youths in skills acquisition and provision of reading aids to visually-impaired persons.

Vanguard