Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women in Imo state have declared their unflinching support for the administration of Emeka Ihedioha, governor of the state, citing his outstanding performance in the last 100 days as the reason for their endorsement.

Maria Mbakwe, a woman leader of Imo PDP in a statement on Monday said projects and policies made by Ihedioha since assumption of office have impacted their lives positively.

Mbakwe said the alleged protest by a faceless group led by one Lolo Adiela Uzoma, who is not a member of the PDP, against the governor was sponsored by enemies of the State who are yet to come to terms with the fact that “Iberiberism” has ended in Imo.

She noted that no sane women group or individual can protest against an administration which has restored confidence in the Leadership of the State.

She urged the governor not to be distracted from recovering all stolen properties from officials of the past administration led by Rochas Okorocha, describing their actions as shedding of crocodile tears to avert probe.

“We wish to state here categorically that PDP women and indeed Imo women are in support of Emeka Ihedioha, we have no reason to protest against his administration.”

Also read:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women in Imo state have declared their unflinching support for the administration of Emeka Ihedioha, governor of the state, citing his outstanding performance in the last 100 days as the reason for their endorsement.

Maria Mbakwe, a woman leader of Imo PDP in a statement on Monday said projects and policies made by Ihedioha since assumption of office have impacted their lives positively.

Mbakwe said the alleged protest by a faceless group led by one Lolo Adiela Uzoma, who is not a member of the PDP, against the governor was sponsored by enemies of the State who are yet to come to terms with the fact that “Iberiberism” has ended in Imo.

She noted that no sane women group or individual can protest against an administration which has restored confidence in the Leadership of the State.

She urged the governor not to be distracted from recovering all stolen properties from officials of the past administration led by Rochas Okorocha, describing their actions as shedding of crocodile tears to avert probe.

“We wish to state here categorically that PDP women and indeed Imo women are in support of Emeka Ihedioha, we have no reason to protest against his administration.”

Vanguard