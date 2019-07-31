…It’s an aberration to beat women in Igboland— Okorocha’s supporters

By Chinonso Alozie

Following the alleged slapping of Okorocha’s daughter by a member of the committee for retrieval of government properties in Imo State, it was revealed that the supporters of the governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, and that of Senator Rochas Okorocha, are gearing up for protests and counter-protests in the streets of Owerri metropolis.

A coalition of Igbo Women in Nigeria and Diaspora, AIWND, led by Nwankwo Nwakaego, has insisted that the protest will go on at the expiration of the 24 hours they issued to Ihedioha to fish out the perpetrator.

Nwakaego’s group also said that in Igboland, it remains an aberration to beat a married woman and that government should carry out its activities according to the law.

However, Governor Ihedioha’s camp is said to be planning counter-protests, through the state Woman Leader of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Maria Mbakwe.

Mbakwe asked the governor not to be deterred from recovering stolen government properties, adding that the Okorochas were shedding crocodile tears, noting that “no sane women group or individual can protest against an administration which has restored confidence on the leadership in the state.

Also read;

“The governor should not be distracted from recovering all stolen properties from officials of the past administration led by Rochas Okorocha. They are shedding crocodile tears to avert probe.

“We wish to state here, categorically, that PDP women and indeed Imo women are in support of Emeka Ihedioha; we have no reason to protest against his administration.”

For the Okorocha group, Nwakaego said: “We are demanding an apology from Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, over the attack on an Igbo woman by officials of his government.

“It is an aberration and an affront on the entire Igbo women, which we will not take. The governor should borrow a leaf from other governors from the South-East zone and respect our women. We are also calling on the Inspector General of Police to wade into the matter and bring all indicted persons to book.

“Igbo women will protest naked on the streets to register our disdain for the actions of the recovery team, which instead of protecting women, is busy molesting and debasing them.”

Vanguard