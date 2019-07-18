IMN kicks as court adjourns El Zakzaky’s bail hearing

By Ben Agande

Kaduna – Justice Darius Khobo of Kaduna State High Court, on Thursday, adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed by Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zinat, to July 29.

The adjournment however drew the ire of members of El Zakzaky’s Islamic Movement in Nigeria who said the courts”Unfortunately, once again shirked in its duties to be on the side of victims of extreme persecution by the government”.

It will be recalled that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria leader and his wife applied to the court seeking to travel out of the country for medical attention.

But addressing journalists after the adjournment, the State Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Dari Bayero said the adjournment was sequel to an application by the team of Counsel prosecuting the IMN leader.

According to him, the adjournment was requested in order to allow the production time to examine the medical reports that accompanied IMN leader’s application and authenticate its genuiness before putting up their argument before the court.

El Zakzaky’s lead counsel,

Femi Falana (SAN), also emphasised to journalists after Thursday’s adjournment that his clients, El-Zakzaky and wife Zinat, were in dire need of medical attention.

He, howver, said he was opstimistic that at the resumed hearing of the applicatiin on July 29, the Court would grant them the permission to travel for urgent medical care.

In a statement issued after the court’s adjournment, the IMN expressed disappointment with the court decision.

The statement signed by Abdurrahman Abubakar Yola

Chairman, Free Zakzaky Campaign Committee, the movement said “unfortunately, the court once again shirked in its duties to be on the side of victims of extreme persecution by the government. When it mattered most, the court ducked and failed to stand for truth and justice against tyranny and impunity.

“It will be recalled that the applicants are known to be clearly very ill in detention, consequent on the brutal wounds unjustifiably inflicted on them by the state agents in the name of Nigerian army, the resultant prolonged dehumanizing detention in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the obvious poisoning of the Sheikh. As a result of all these physical and psychological stresses, the Sheikh suffered series of mild strokes and is at the risk of further recurrences. Meanwhile, he lost one eye following the military attack and is at a severe risk of losing sight completely in the other. He is now found to have more than twenty times the toxic levels of lead poison in his body! Similarly, the wife has been under excruciating pains with shrapnel deeply lodged in her body for all these years of inhuman conditions in detention. She now is able to ambulate only with the use of a wheelchair. Even today both were unable to walk to the court room and had to wait outside while the case went on.

“In spite of all these, the court once again has allowed the government to kill these innocent people by instalments via unnecessary delays.

“We continue to give praises to the Almighty for further evidence that the Nigerian government is both unable and unwilling to serve justice, not even through the courts. This further proves to the world that the Movement and its leader have been and continue to be only victims of impunity and mischievous plots by the Buhari-led government.

