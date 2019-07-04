IMN accuses FG of poisoning El-Zakzaky in DSS custody

By Luminous Jannamike

members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, has accused the Federal Government of poisoning their detained leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, following reports of high concentrations of lead and cadmium in his blood.

In April, a team of medical doctors was allowed to investigate the health status of the Islamic leader and submit its report to relevant authorities.

The comprehensive report by the medical experts stated that symptoms of heavy metal poisoning were observed in his blood.

Speaking at a Free Zakzaky protest in Abuja, yesterday, Sheikh Abubakar Maina, said: “The results of the medical investigations pointed to a significant number of serious medical concerns. Symptoms of heavy metal poisoning were observed. The heavy metal investigations conducted revealed extremely high concentrations of lead and cadmium in his blood.

“The average concentration of lead in healthy human blood is not expected to be above 10mg per decilitre. But that of Sheikh Zakzaky is 201.71mg per decilitre. It is obviously so clear that Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah are critically at risk and highly unstable. In fact, the physician team have already warned that the two may lose their lives if urgent medical treatment is not provided to them.

“We, therefore, find it atrocious that their health has been allowed to deteriorate in this manner. Unless if the aim of the current administration is to covertly assassinate them while in custody. Finally, we wish to reiterate our demand, that Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and Malamah Zeenah Ibraheem should be urgently allowed to travel abroad for standard medical treatments. This is part of their right to life provided by the law.”