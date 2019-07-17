I’ll reward those who worked for my re-election – Okowa

…swears in Erijo, Uzor, Yingi, five others as Special Advisers

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Wednesday said all those who worked for his re-election would be rewarded, urging those who are yet to be appointed to be patient and keep praying for him and the administration.

Speaking during the swearing in of eight Special Advisers, Okowa explained that the appointments were coming in batches so as to ensure that the right set of persons were appointed into the right positions,

His words, “I believe that the process of political appointments is continuous and appointments will come in batches because, we are all aware that there is room for a lot of people to be given political appointments, but, it is not possible to appoint all Deltans into office.”

Those who were sworn in as Special Advisers include; Mr Johnson Erijo, Chief Edwin Uzor, Chief Pascal Adigwe, Comrade Mike Okeme, Prince Kelly K. Penawou, Chief Mary Iyasere, Chief Daniel Yingi and Mr Ernest Ogwezzy.

The Governor said; “The appointment and swearing-in of this set of Special Advisers, further demonstrates this administration’s determination and collective resolve to put in place, a viable machinery of governance, which will assist in meeting the challenges of repositioning the State towards achieving our vision of a stronger Delta.

