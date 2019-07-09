I’ll not support imposition of sanctions on Georgia – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in televised comments on Tuesday that he did not support a parliamentary call to impose tough economic sanctions on Georgia.
The Russian parliament unanimously backed a resolution earlier on Tuesday urging the government to draw up sanctions against Georgia, a move that would sharply escalate a political crisis between the neighbours.
“I would not impose anything that could complicate our relations for the sake of restoring full ties,” Putin said in comments broadcast on state television.