By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected calls to choose a successor that will takeover from him in 2023, noting that it would create more problems in the country.

He disclosed this when he received members of Progressive in Academics (Pro-Acad) at the presidential villa, Abuja. He said that whomever, that wants to contest should come out in 2023 and contest, just like the way he (Buhari), contested.

According to him, “Succession to me is very funny. Because if I find anybody, I will create more problems for him or her. Let those who want to be President try as much as I did.

“I believe those who are interested need to know that I tried three times and the fourth time I thank God and technology, PVC. Before they announced the result on radio and television, they got the result and they said anybody who disagreed should go to court. Most of my supporters are looking for the next day’s meal, they don’t have money to give to lawyers. So I said God dey!

“So the fourth time because of technology they couldn’t rig the elections, so I won. So this time around I tried to work hard.

“I think you have more to do as intellectuals to make sure you correct Nigeria’s intellectual development, it is very important for the next generation.

“A lot of our young people are taking things for granted. Imagine contesting elections three times and ending up in the Supreme Court, It takes a lot of conviction and hard work. But people take things for granted, they say I want to be the president. As if I just closed my eyes and opened and I got it.”

Vanguard