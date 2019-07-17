I’ll fight criminals to standstill — Anambra CP

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, vowed yesterday that he would not relent in fighting criminals to a standstill in the state, unless they turned a new leaf.

Addressing reporters while parading some crime suspects at Police Headquarters, Awka, Abang warned that if the criminals refused to change from their bad ways, they should get ready for arrests and prosecution.

He said: “Criminals should be prepared for inconveniences, because I will be raiding places suspected to be habouring cultists and other criminals.

“It will entail inconveniencing me and the Police personnel, but we have to do it. If anybody says my men collect money to screen them, let them come up with proof and it will be investigated.

“It is within my constitutional powers to raid and I will continue to do that until Anambra people go about their lawful duties freely.

“Under my watch, the Command will continue to work assiduously to ensure that Anambra State remains the safest state in the country.”

