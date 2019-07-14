Ikubese visits Fasoranti, tasks Buhari on insecurity

The Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement and Former Presidential Aspirant, Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, yesterday, paid a condolence visit to Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, following the demise of his daughter, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin who was shot by bandits at Ore on her way to Lagos.

Dr Ikubese, after consoling Pa Fasoranti, stated that the current spate of insecurity across the Federation must be addressed immediately by President Buhari if Nigerian will continue to exist as a nation.

According to him, solving the problem of insecurity is not rocket science.

He urged the security chiefs to be alive to their responsibility, which is primarily the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians.

Ikubese stated that “crime becomes sweet today, when those who committed it yesterday go unpunished.”

He stated that crime is not the exclusive preserve of any tribe and that when those who commit crime under whatsoever guise are not brought to justice, others are encouraged to toe the same line, since they stand the chance of making big money without the fear of the proverbial long arm of justice catching up with them.

Dr Ikubese urged President Buhari to have a fresh meeting with the security chiefs and address Nigerians thereafter, publicly mandating security agents to fish out these criminal elements and be ruthless in curbing them.

According to Ikubese, such a pronouncement from the President will go a long way in curbing the menace of insecurity in the meanwhile, while the nation addresses the root cause of the problem, because, according to him, these killings are mere symptoms of an underlying disease entity that must be cured if Nigeria will survive this phase.

In his words, “if Nigeria is working, many of these guys would be gainfully engaged”, stating that the “non-functionality of Nigeria is the catalyst for the different shades of criminality that Nigeria is experiencing today.”

He urged politicians and religious leaders to always speak out in equity and fairness in matters affecting the fabrics of Nigeria, irrespective of their affiliations.

Other dignitaries that paid condolence visit to Pa Fasoranti are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, former Ondo State governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko; Chief Olu Falae and others.

Vanguard