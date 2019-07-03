Ikpeazu counts on AFREXIM Bank to complete Geometric Power project

By Anayo Okoli

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has said his administration would continue to vigorously pursue strategic collaborations with relevant agencies for the development of the state.

Governor Ikpeazu was quoted by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, to have said this at a meeting with the Managing Director, Intra-African Trade Unit of AFREXIM Bank, Dr. Kanayo Awani, at the bank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The governor, he explained, was at the bank to follow up on the Geometric Power project which has reached advanced stages following the involvement of the bank.

Ememanka said Governor Ikpeazu also used the visit to discuss with the bank’s chief, the outlay and prospects of the Enyimba Economic City as well as infrastructure projects in the state.

In his remarks, Dr. Awani was said to have assured the governor of the bank’s readiness to partner with his administration for the development of the state.