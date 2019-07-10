Ijegun pipeline explosion, not a camera show for us, Sanwo-Olu explains

…Vows to apprehend, prosecute culprits

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Monsuru Olowoopejo

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Wednesday, explained that he did not want to make camera show when people were mourning that was why he failed to visit the scene of the Ijegun pipeline explosion.

This came barely six days after the vandalized pipeline of the Nigerian National Petroleum, NNPC pipelines, at Ijegun, Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Old Alimosho, of the state, exploded due to the activities of vandals killing 12 people in the process.

Sanwo-Olu, however, vowed to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators accordingly.

The governor made the remarks, after visiting the Trauma and Burns centre at Gbagada General Hospital with his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, as well as other delegation, where he expressed his sympathy to the survivors and their relatives, assuring them of government support.

While frowning at the act that had led to deaths, he stressed that the government would not allow any resident to engage in acts that will further lead to loss of lives and property on the state.

“We will continue to work with the security operatives. We will not shy away from apprehending the culprits of the pipeline explosion and let them face the full wrath of the law,” the governor added.

Sanwo-Olu, while justifying reasons for his absence at the scene, said, “Rather than visit the scene and engage in camera show, we decided to work towards reducing number of causalities from the explosion.

“For me and my deputy, we refused to make a camera show at the scene not because we are not doing the necessary things to those that suffered burns or the relatives of those that died in the unfortunate incident but because it is a crime scene and security operatives are working there.

“You will realized that rather than visit and make camera show; we have since the commencement of the explosion taking full responsibility of the care of the survivors in the hospitals. They are responding to treatment.”

He added that the scene was “security site. It is a site that NNPC raised an immediate alarm. It is a national treasure and asset that has led to security concerns. Issues of pipeline vandalism are a serious national issue. So the federal Government is taking it up officially.”

The governor disclosed that the wards of the survivors were still a very sensitive place that anyone can be allowed access to, saying, “I have spoken to the survivors. I have encouraged them and ordered that anything that will bring comfort to the survivors should be done immediately.

“I have assured them that we will ensure that they all remain alive. So we should always stay away from things that can bring loss of lives and property in Lagos.

“But unfortunately, some of the survivors suffered severe burns. So what I am going plead for is that we all educate ourselves. These are very dangerous things. We all should desist from making economic gains from something like this. They are very volatile and dangerous. People should not, at the risk of economic benefit, endanger their life and others within the community.”