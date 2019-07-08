Ijegun Pipeline explosion: 10 victims die days after – LASG

…as 12 others battle for survival

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Barely four days after the Ijegun pipeline explosion, Lagos State Government, on Monday, disclosed that no fewer than 10 of the 22 victims that sustained several degrees of burns have died in the hospital.

Vanguard gathered that the victims, who suffered over 70 degree percent of burns, died over the weekend, while receiving treatments from the State facilities.

The Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Titilayo Goncalves, disclosed the number of dead victims during a visit to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja.

She explained that out of the 22 victims rescued by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), 9 were taken to LASUTH, 12 were taken to Trauma and Burns Unit, Gbagada General Hospital while one is being managed at Alimosho General Hospital.

Goncalves noted that 10 out of the patients receiving care at LASUTH and Gbagada General Hospital died due to severe and high degrees of burns suffered from the inferno adding that three died at LASUTH while seven died at Gbagada General Hospital.

“Unfortunately, due to the high degree of burns suffered by these victims which is almost at 100 percent, we lost 10 of them but we are doing everything possible to ensure that no other life is lost and we will continue to do all in our might to provide intensive care for the remaining and from reports received they are responding to treatment”

“Treatment of victims with high percentage of burns requires intensive care and management which should follow some treatment protocol and this is why I am appealing to families of the victims to be calm and cooperate with our health workers as they care for their loved ones”, Goncalves added.

Details later: