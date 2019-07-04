Ijegun Explosion: 12 hours after, Lagos fire service, LASEMA put out fire

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

After about 12 hours of intense firefighting, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the State fire service and other emergency agencies have put out the fire at the scene of a pipeline explosion in Ijegun, Alimosho Local Government.

The explosion, which Vanguard authoritatively gathered, was due to activities of pipeline vandals, yesterday, roasted two persons, a commercial driver and security guard.

Confirming that the fire has been put out, the Acting Director of the State fire service, Margret Adeseye, told Vanguard that the fire was put out at 04:40 pm.

Adeseye explained that the fire was put out by with concerted efforts of other emergency stakeholders in the state.

She noted that after putting out the fire, a three nozzle tap was discovered at the scene as the source of the content that resulted in the inferno.

According to her, after putting out the fire, we discovered the source to be a three-way nozzle outlet from where they, vandals, used to siphon from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Pipeline.