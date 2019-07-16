Ijaw youths threaten to stone Gov Obaseki

…Demand appointment of Ijaw commissioner; staff of office for 5 monarchs

By Emma Amaize

BENIN CITY – IJAW youth boasted, Tuesday, that they would stone and chase away Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State from any Ijaw community in the state he visits for his re-election campaign, if he does not appoint an Ijaw man as Commissioner in his cabinet.

The youth under the auspices of Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, issued the threat in a statement by the president and spokesperson, Mr. Austin Ozobo and Mr. Daniel Ezekiel.

They said, “We have unanimously agreed to chase out and stone Godwin Obaseki in Ijaw communities in the state when he will visit us for his second term campaigns. We will disgrace him and give him the worst embarrassment in his life, except he appoints reasonable and reliable Ijaw man as commissioner in the state.”

Details later: