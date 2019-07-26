Ijaw reacts to Orubebe’s outrage against PDP, Okowa

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, Niger Delta

Reactions have continued to trial the outburst of former Minister of Niger Delta Elder Godsday Orubebe who last week, described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as a party of ungrateful and sadistic people and pointedly accused Delta state governor, Senator Ifeany Okowa of marginalizing the Ijaw ethnic group.

Responding to Orubebe scathing criticism of the PDP and Governor Okowa, Niger Delta activist and traditional Prime Minister of Tuomo Kingdom in Burutu and Ekeremo Local Government Areas of Delta and Bayelsa States, Chief Mike Loyibo, accused the former minister of embarking on a selfish agenda under the guise speaking for the Ijaw nation.

“As a minister, Orubebe failed and his outburst is ill motivated, done in a bad light and is a selfish personal outburst using the Ijaw people as a cover,” he said.

Also speaking on the issue, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC president, Mr. Eric Omare, said, “I do not know the specific area he is accusing Okowa of not been fair to Ijaws. But I know as a matter of fact that in the first term of Okowa’s administration, both the Deputy Governor and the Chief of Staff were Ijaw people and these are key positions through which developmental projects can be influenced to Ijaw communities.”

In his rection, Ijaw activist and National President, Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, Cleric E. Alaowei said Orubebe’s outburst was unecessary.

He said, “I think his grouse is not too justifiable to carpet the system he was once an active player. Though his position is still shrouded in secrecy, as he did not give the reason why he is blaming the PDP, but I do not think it is proper for the former Minister to publicly condemn his party.”

National President of Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative, Mr. Austin Ozobo, also disagreed with Orubebe saying his claims of marginalization of Ijaw by Okowa is not totally correct.

He said, “It is a fact that no one is perfect. Okowa may have his shortcomings, but not necessarily or deliberately marginalizing Ijaw nation. Our leaders are causing the perceived marginalization.

Vanguard