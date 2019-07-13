Ijaw leader mourns Adolo Okotie-Eboh

By Tony Nwankwo

The coordinator of Ijaw Monitoring Group (IMG), Comrade Joseph Evah, has expressed shock over the death of Chief Adolo Okotie-Eboh. In a statement, the Niger Delta activist, Evah said, the news of the death of the son of Nigeria’s first Minister of Finance was devastating.

“What pains me most is that after the launching of his late father’s book in Lagos, where I also addressed the press, I demanded that the Central Bank headquarters in Abuja or the headquarters of Nigeria Customs Service be named after the former federal minister, and had hoped to push the demands further through petitions to the National Assembly.

“Like his father, Adolo was a focused politician and a true son of the legendary Festus Okotie-Eboh.

With Adolo’s death, Delta State and Nigeria have lost another great patriot, who has joined the list of those we have lost in the course of building a better Niger Delta that his father struggled to see in his lifetime. He hoped APC that Adolo co-founded as a national party would not abandon his family”.

The Ijaw leader continued: “I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family and pray for the fortitude of the Okotie-Eboh dynasty as well as the Itsekiri Nation to bear the irreparable loss”