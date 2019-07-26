Ijaw lawyers kick against proposed list for appointment as judges

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— Ijaw Lawyers Forum has called on Delta State government to revisit the alleged list of those proposed for appointment as judges in the state judiciary, saying no Ijaw is on the list.

The group in a statement in Warri, by its Chairman, G. Timiyo and Secretary, E. Suowari, said the proposed list was a clear case of marginalisation of Ijaw in the appointment of judicial officials in the state.

The group said: “Although we consider it necessary to state that by law, appointment into public offices must take into cognizance the composition of the state. We are of the view that the list just released and the current composition of the judiciary in the state seriously marginalise the Ijaw as a tribe and offends our constitution.

“In the circumstance, therefore, we humbly appeal that a fresh look be taken at the list just released with a view to correcting this obvious anomaly and neglect. Justice in the appointment of judges must not only be done but must be seen to be done. Ijaw have a right to be appointed as judges.

“In the past few days, we came across a list of persons shortlisted for appointment as judges in Delta State. A careful perusal of the said list, which captured names of persons from the three senatorial districts in the state, revealed that not one of them is from the Ijaw tribe.”

Vanguard