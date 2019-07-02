Ijaw has no land for RUGA Settlement – IYC

*Cautions S’South, Ondo govs against betrayal

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- IJAW Youth Council, IYC, yesterday, said the Ijaw ethnic nationality has no land for the proposed RUGA settlement for Fulani cattle rearers.

The Council also admonished the Governors of the six South- South states and Ondo in the South West region not to bow to pressure from the Federal Government in their own interests.

President of the Council, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, who disclosed this in a statement, also asserted, “We reject Fulani Vigilance Group in our territory and we do not have land to accommodate foreigners.”

“The desert North is big enough for the Fulanis to rear their cattle. We will not accommodate people whose ultimate goal is to carry out religious jihad against their hosts in order to establish their Islamic caliphate.

‘The Fulanis, who have being terrorising the indigenous people in the Meddle Belt as well as some parts of Southern Nigeria are seen as a trojan horse to us.

“IYC rejects in its entirety the move by the Federal Government to establish the said Ruga settlement for the Fulanis. The government should not by act or omission instigate ethno-religious crisis in the country.

“The genocide being perpetrated against the Middle Beltans by these Fulani warmongers under Buhari’s government has not been addressed by the latter with a determined effort.

“At the height of the killings by the Fulani terrorists, the Presidency only said the Middle Belt people should relinquish their ancestral lands to the killer herdsmen or be ready to be killed continuously. How can we cede our land to such persons, who take delight in massacring innocent people under the gleeful eyes of the federal government of Nigeria?

“We will not invite such trojan horses to our land in order not to betide future generations. We are warning the six governors of the South South states together with the Governor of Ondo State not to accept that dangerous proposal.

“Should any of them being politically cajoled to accept the proposal then we will take a bloody revolution against them and their imperial interest. This is not a warning. Ijaw people are ready to defend our land even with the last drop of our blood,” he added.

Oweilaemi stated, “On the Fulani Vigilance Group, our message is the same. We do not need any vigilante group by the world number four terrorist organisation. If the government of Nigeria cannot protect us, then the Ijaw nation is able to protect our lands and people. ”

“We are able to protect our territorial integrity to ward off internal and external aggressors, including criminal syndicates. The security of lives and property is constitutionally vested in the government.

“If , however, the government is unable to protect us, then we will set up our own security outfits to protect our lands. President Buhari should immediately call his Fulani people to order before they set the country ablaze.

“Nigeria is on the precipice heading to the cliff. The time bomb is ticking faster than expected. The antics of the Fulani ethnic group may ignite the conflagration that will consume the entire the Country. Our patient is running thin,” he said.