Ijaw female graduates move to promote Ijaw girl-child education

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— IJAW Female Graduate Association of Nigeria, has called on leaders of Ijaw nation to encourage educational pursuit of the Ijaw girl child.

President of the body, Mrs Ebiakpo Obanyedo, made the call, when members of the group paid a courtesy visit on the Chairman of Burutu Local Government Area of the state, Mr Godknows Angele.

She said “The lack of adequate campaign and advocacy for the protection and promotion of the Ijaw Girl-child’s right to education over the years has brought about the decline in the educational participation of more Ijaw Girl-child across the creeks of the Niger Delta Region, that has affected the non-enrolment, early drop out from school among other social vices which has deprived a lot of them their place of value in the family, and society.

“Our body will organise outreaches to primary and secondary schools in Ijaw rural communities that are very deep into the creeks of the Niger Delta and to give career talks and counselling sessions to Ijaw female students. The association will provide the needed leadership role in mentorship, sponsorship and sometimes even in awarding scholarship to outstanding female students plus awards/recognitions of Ijaw female personalities that excel in various fields of endeavour amongst others,” she said.

Secretary of the group, Linda Dudu on her part, said said they have various programmes lined up to promote Ijaw girl-child education, adding that the programmes will promote human capacity development, as she appealed for support from key stakeholders in Ijaw nation.

Chairman of the council, Angele thanked the group for the visit, promising to give them all the support. He was decorated as Patron of the body.

Vanguard