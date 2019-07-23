By Rosemary Onuoha

The management of Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (REGIC) has said that the 39.25 percent acquisition by the InsuResilience Investment Fund (IIF) in REGIC, represents a N3.6 billion capital injection into the company.

Speaking to journalists at the Company’s head office in Lagos yesterday, Managing Director of REGIC, Mr. Benjamin Agili, said with the investment, the company will be able to achieve its key objective of reaching out to over one million farmers within the next five years.

It will be recalled that Royal Exchange Plc announced the 39.25 percent acquisition in REGIC by IIF, established by the German Development Bank (KfW) and managed by Swiss-based Impact Investment Manager, BlueOrchard Finance Investment Limited.

[READ ALSO]

The company said that the acquisition is in line with the National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) directive for insurance companies to increase their share capital in line with the new regulatory requirements recently introduced.

Agili said, “With this investment, REGIC will be able to achieve its key objective of reaching out to over one million farmers within the next five years, offering the best-of-breed agric-insurance services to enable them increase their productivity, make Nigeria more self-reliant in food production, which impacts the economy with growth of our GDP and the agro-allied economy.

“Other strategic impacts this investment will bring to the company will be in the areas of Information Technology, market expansion, as well as helping the company meet its financial inclusion targets by enabling REGIC develop new products, as well as create alternative channels of distribution to reach our various clientele, especially those who are financially excluded as a result of accessibility, availability and knowledge of insurance and how insurance can improve their well-being.”

VANGUARD