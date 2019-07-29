Ihedioha’s recovery c’ttee members assaulted my daughter — Okorocha

…It’s blackmail, false allegation—Ihedioha

By Henry Umoru & Chinonso Alozie

THE immediate past governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, said a member of the recovery committee set up by Governor Emeka Ihedioha slapped his daughter, Uloma Nwosu, on Friday during one of their recovery operations of government properties at All-In furniture store linked to Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi.

During the exercise, hundreds of properties were recovered which the Jasper Ndubuaku-led recovery committee claimed were governments.

Also, the incident which attracted hundreds of youths in the area led to so many dramas, one of which was the alleged slapping of Okorocha’s daughter. The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, arrived at the scene to calm down the tension.

Since then, Okorocha has raised so many issues through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, saying, “on Friday, July 26, a member of the Committee on Recovery of Government Property set up by Governor Emeka Ihedioha and led by Mr. Jasper Ndubuaku, slapped the daughter of the former governor of Imo State.

“She had gone to ALL-IN furniture store owned by her mother to know why members of the committee invaded the store and began to tamper with the items, including the ones inside the containers, especially when EFCC had marked the shop for investigation and are also following petitions to that effect.

“Three days after the incident, neither the governor nor the government he heads or even the head of the committee has deemed it necessary to apologise to the woman, the family and the former governor. And they have not denied knowledge of the ugly incident like they had denied knowledge of similar cases in the past.

“It is even more disturbing that instead of doing the needful, the government dished out a very heartless falsehood, that the mob wanted to lynch Mrs Nwosu. And their media collaborators who they had assembled the previous week and struck an ungodly deal with, went to town with such unfounded story.

“In the history of Imo State, since its creation, Rochas Okorocha is the only person who had governed the state and after leaving office, the children stayed behind in Owerri to run their businesses without a Police escort and also move freely.

“The daughters have their shops in Owerri and are physically managing them. The first son, Aham Rochas Okorocha, has his barber’s shop along MCC/Uratta Road and is also managing it. No Imo man or woman can raise a finger against any member of Okorocha’s family.

“Okorocha’s achievements are available and verifiable. And that is why the PDP government’s efforts to blackmail the former governor have continued to hit the rocks.”

…allegation unfounded—Ihedioha

However, in a swift reaction, Governor Ihedioha has dismissed the allegation, describing it as unfounded.

According to the governor, blackmail by Okorocha would not deter him from recovering moveable government assets allegedly stolen during the last administration.

Reacting, Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Steve Osuji, insisted no appointee of Ihedioha assaulted Okorocha’s daughter as claimed.

Osuji said: “We are not aware that such a thing happened. We are not unruly like them. If they are sure of what they are saying, let them go to court. They know the right thing to do.”

