Ihedioha’s list of commissioners ready on Tuesday

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State House of Assembly is set to unveil the list of commissioners sent to it by the governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Vanguard reporter in Owerri was told that the list of commissioners could be made public at the plenary session Tuesday (tomorrow).

A reliable source said that Ihedioha has kept his promise that he would send his list of commissioners early this week, a statement he made during his maiden stakeholders meeting at Imo Trade and investment centre in Owerri.

However, suspense has continued to heighten ahead of Tuesday’s Imo state House of Assembly, plenary session in various political camps.

Just as loyalists to two former governors of Imo state, are said to be engaging in a last-minute battle to outwit each other just to be favoured with commissionership positions.

Vanguard investigation discovered that the outsmarting game has intensified.

The reason being that the duo of Udenwa and Ohakim, have been pictured as decision-makers in the present government as a result of which their loyalists have viewed it as an opportunity to climb to the political limelight.

Also, the presence of other influential politicians like the former Minister of Aviation, Kema Chikwe, should not be ignored.

However, some political spectators believe that Ihedioha, would shock many by the time the list of commissioners will be made open and that it would take a shape of a team of technocrats appointed into various fields they are well informed for optimal service delivery.

Just as others argued that the list of commissioners would still reflect the presence of big names in the politics of Imo state, as well as outside the state.

A source from government house told Vanguard that “We are sure that the list will make one of the best team of commissioners ever produced in Imo state, the little I know there will be more of experts to be appointed into their areas of specialization.

“I have no doubt Imo people will come to like it. They will be men and women who will come to make the rebuild Imo agenda a reality.”

But another source who claimed to be an insider, said: “powerful politicians have taken over. There is no breathing space for the younger ones. You must be in their line up in order to be considered.

“If you have somebody who can reach out to the table where these decisions are taken, what it means is that you have more than 70 per cent chances of your name being submitted to the Imo state House of Assembly.

“However, there is nothing to fear we will continue to push on.”

